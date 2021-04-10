Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $113.18. 4,114,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

