Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

