Stephens Raises Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target raised by Stephens from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YELL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Yellow has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88.

In other Yellow news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

The Fly

