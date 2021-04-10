Stephens Raises Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target to $12.00

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target raised by Stephens from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YELL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Yellow has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.
