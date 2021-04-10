Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $22.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

STL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. 3,838,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,930. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 277,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

