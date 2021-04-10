Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.29

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 3685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

STC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

