Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

PBE stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

