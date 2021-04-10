Stifel Financial Corp Sells 37,161 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

NOMD opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

