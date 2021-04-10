Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $15.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 120.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDDFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

GDDFF opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

