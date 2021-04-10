Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ekso Bionics Call Options (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,232 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 943% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

