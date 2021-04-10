Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,630 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 9,971,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,458,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

