Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.83. 3,993,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $154.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

