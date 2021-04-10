Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,606,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 63,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,577. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

