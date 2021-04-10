StrongHands (SHND) One Day Volume Tops $1,180.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1,180.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,454,581,966 coins and its circulating supply is 17,041,387,612 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

