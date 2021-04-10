Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

