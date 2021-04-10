Summerway Capital Plc (LON:SWC) Insider Vinodka Murria Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Summerway Capital Plc (LON:SWC) insider Vinodka Murria sold 1,000,000 shares of Summerway Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £1,650,000 ($2,155,735.56).

Vinodka Murria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Vinodka Murria bought 500,000 shares of Summerway Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £425,000 ($555,265.22).

Shares of LON SWC opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £18.48 million and a PE ratio of -82.14. Summerway Capital Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.08.

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

