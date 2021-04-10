Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

