Summit Financial Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,083.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,828.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,187.60 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.