sUSD Market Cap Reaches $144.10 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.10 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.00618443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031382 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

