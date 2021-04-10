S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW remained flat at $$3.80 on Monday. 41,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,904. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

