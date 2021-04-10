Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Reduced by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.02 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

