TD Securities Increases Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$9.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

IVN opened at C$7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -385.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

