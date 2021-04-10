TD Securities Lowers AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Price Target to $22.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACUIF stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

