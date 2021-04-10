Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $23,093,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.06. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $259.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

