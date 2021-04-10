Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.09 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $141.26 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

