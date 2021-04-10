Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.88. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.16.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

