Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.