Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after buying an additional 814,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

