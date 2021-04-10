Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average is $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.80 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

