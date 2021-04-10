Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,750 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

