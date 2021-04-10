Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of TECK opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

