Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $181.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,374 shares of company stock valued at $136,426,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

