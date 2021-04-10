Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.24

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:TIAIY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

