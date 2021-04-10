Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.24

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
OTCMKTS:TIAIY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
About Telecom Italia
