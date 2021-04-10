Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Tencent alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.46.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $761.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $99.40.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.