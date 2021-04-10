Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

