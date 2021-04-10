TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$90.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$95.23 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$31.35 and a 12 month high of C$103.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The firm has a market cap of C$8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.43.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.