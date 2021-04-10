The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $122.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Allstate by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $117.10. 1,630,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,796. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

