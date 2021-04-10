The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Sells $665,850.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.75 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.24.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

