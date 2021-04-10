The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

