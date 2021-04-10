The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.30

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.30, with a volume of 40179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,179,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

