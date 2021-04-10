The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €99.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.41 ($95.77).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.00 ($103.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is €79.89 and its 200-day moving average is €71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

