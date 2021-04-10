The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €75.90 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.90 ($89.29) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.89 ($84.58).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €69.22 ($81.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.14. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

