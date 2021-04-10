The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post sales of $61.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.10 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $251.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $258.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 207,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,802. The company has a market cap of $537.60 million, a PE ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

