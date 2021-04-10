The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.30.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

