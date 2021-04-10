The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STKS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

