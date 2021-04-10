The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 652.20 ($8.52) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 595.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 620.14.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

