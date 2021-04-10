The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt began coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

