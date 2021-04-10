The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $248.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $108.33 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.62.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,280,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

