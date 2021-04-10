The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $218.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is seeing weakness in commercial and protective & marine businesses. Demand remains subdued in oil and gas, which is protective and marine’s largest single-end market. The resumption of commercial construction projects also remains sluggish. The commercial end market is also expected to remain soft over the near term. Demand for architectural paint also remains somewhat weak in non-domestic regions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sherwin-Williams is seeing softness in Europe and Asia in its Consumer Brands Group unit. The company also faces headwinds from input cost inflation. Higher raw material costs are expected to weigh on its margins in 2021. Sizable acquisition-related charges may also affect its earnings.”

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.59.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $157.63 and a 1 year high of $259.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.74.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4467 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

