The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $977.43

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.43 ($12.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,095.50 ($14.31), with a volume of 527,924 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 978.27.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.