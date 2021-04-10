The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,774.51

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,774.51 ($23.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,872.50 ($24.46). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,854 ($24.22), with a volume of 550,076 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,429.17 ($18.67).

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,859.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,774.51. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -32.47.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

